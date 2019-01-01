Holiday Shipping Deadlines

2019 Holiday Shipping Dates for Military Mail

Recommended send-by dates for expected delivery before December 251

Addressed to ® Service (PMEMS) Priority Mail Express MilitaryService (PMEMS) 4 First-Class Mail® Service Priority Mail® Service Parcel Airlift Mail (PAL) 5 Space Available Mail (SAM) 6 USPS Retail Ground® Service APO/FPO/DPO AE ZIP™ 090-092 Dec. 18 Dec. 11 Dec. 11 Dec. 4 Nov. 27 Nov. 6 APO/FPO/DPO AE ZIP™ 093 N/A Dec. 9 Dec. 9 Dec. 4 Nov. 27 Nov. 6 APO/FPO/DPO AE ZIP™ 094-098 Dec. 18 Dec. 11 Dec. 11 Dec. 4 Nov. 27 Nov. 6 APO/FPO/DPO AE ZIP™ 340 Dec. 18 Dec. 11 Dec. 11 Dec. 4 Nov. 27 Nov. 6 APO/FPO/DPO AE ZIP™ 962-966 Dec. 18 Dec. 11 Dec. 11 Dec. 4 Nov. 27 Nov. 6

4PMEMS is available to selected military/diplomatic Post Offices™ facilities. Check with your local Post Office to determine if this service is available to an APO/FPO/DPO address.

5PAL is a service that provides air transportation for parcels on a space-available basis. PAL is available for USPS Retail Ground® items not exceeding 30 pounds in weight or 60 inches in length and girth combined. The applicable PAL fee must be paid in addition to the regular surface price for each addressed piece sent by PAL service.

6SAM parcels are paid at USPS Retail Ground prices with maximum weight and size limits of 15 lbs and 60" in length and girth combined. SAM parcels are first transported domestically by surface and then to overseas destinations by air on a space-available basis.