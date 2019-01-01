Skip all category navigation links
Holiday Shipping Deadlines

Cutoff Dates for December 25

If you’re shipping holiday cards and gifts, for Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, Christmas, or other holiday traditions, find the USPS® recommended domestic, international, and military deadlines in these tables.

2019 Holiday Shipping Dates for Contiguous U.S.

Recommended send-by dates for expected delivery before December 251

Domestic Mail Class/Product
Date (excluding Alaska & Hawaii)

 

2019 Holiday Shipping Dates for Alaska & Hawaii

Recommended send-by dates for expected delivery before December 251

Destination
First-Class Mail® Service
Priority Mail® Service
Priority Mail Express® Service2
Alaska
Dec. 18
Dec. 19
Dec. 21
Hawaii
Dec. 19
Dec. 19
Dec. 21

1Not a guarantee, unless otherwise noted. Dates are for estimated delivery before December 25. Actual delivery date may vary depending on origin, destination, Post Office acceptance date and time and other conditions, including customs delays. Some restrictions apply.
2For Priority Mail Express shipments mailed December 22 through December 25, the money-back guarantee applies only if the shipment was not delivered or delivery was not attempted with 2 business days.

2019 Holiday Shipping Dates for International Mail

Recommended send-by dates for expected delivery before December 251

Destination
Global Express Guaranteed® Service3
Priority Mail Express International® Service
Priority Mail International® Service
First-Class International® Service
Africa
Dec. 19
Dec. 7
Nov. 30
Nov. 30
Asia/Pacific Rim
Dec. 19
Dec. 14
Dec. 7
Dec. 7
Australia/New Zealand
Dec. 19
Dec. 14
Dec. 7
Dec. 7
Canada
Dec. 19
Dec. 14
Dec. 7
Dec. 7
Caribbean
Dec. 19
Dec. 14
Dec. 7
Dec. 7
Central & South America
Dec. 18
Dec. 7
Nov. 30
Nov. 30
Mexico
Dec. 18
Dec. 14
Dec. 7
Dec. 7
Europe
Dec. 19
Dec. 14
Dec. 7
Dec. 7
Middle East
Dec. 19
Dec. 14
Dec. 7
Dec. 7

3GXG® Notes: Not a guarantee, unless otherwise noted. Dates are for estimated delivery before December 25. Actual delivery date may vary depending on origin, destination, Post Office acceptance date and time and other conditions, including customs delays. Some restrictions apply.

2019 Holiday Shipping Dates for Military Mail

Recommended send-by dates for expected delivery before December 251

Addressed to
Priority Mail Express Military® Service (PMEMS)4
First-Class Mail® Service
Priority Mail® Service
Parcel Airlift Mail (PAL)5
Space Available Mail (SAM)6
USPS Retail Ground® Service
APO/FPO/DPO AE ZIP 090-092
Dec. 18
Dec. 11
Dec. 11
Dec. 4
Nov. 27
Nov. 6
APO/FPO/DPO AE ZIP 093
N/A
Dec. 9
Dec. 9
Dec. 4
Nov. 27
Nov. 6
APO/FPO/DPO AE ZIP 094-098
Dec. 18
Dec. 11
Dec. 11
Dec. 4
Nov. 27
Nov. 6
APO/FPO/DPO AE ZIP 340
Dec. 18
Dec. 11
Dec. 11
Dec. 4
Nov. 27
Nov. 6
APO/FPO/DPO AE ZIP 962-966
Dec. 18
Dec. 11
Dec. 11
Dec. 4
Nov. 27
Nov. 6

4PMEMS is available to selected military/diplomatic Post Offices facilities. Check with your local Post Office to determine if this service is available to an APO/FPO/DPO address.
5PAL is a service that provides air transportation for parcels on a space-available basis. PAL is available for USPS Retail Ground® items not exceeding 30 pounds in weight or 60 inches in length and girth combined. The applicable PAL fee must be paid in addition to the regular surface price for each addressed piece sent by PAL service.
6SAM parcels are paid at USPS Retail Ground prices with maximum weight and size limits of 15 lbs and 60" in length and girth combined. SAM parcels are first transported domestically by surface and then to overseas destinations by air on a space-available basis.