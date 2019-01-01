Holiday Shipping Deadlines
Cutoff Dates for December 25
If you’re shipping holiday cards and gifts, for Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, Christmas, or other holiday traditions, find the USPS® recommended domestic, international, and military deadlines in these tables.
2019 Holiday Shipping Dates for Contiguous U.S.
Recommended send-by dates for expected delivery before December 251
2019 Holiday Shipping Dates for Alaska & Hawaii
Recommended send-by dates for expected delivery before December 251
1Not a guarantee, unless otherwise noted. Dates are for estimated delivery before December 25. Actual delivery date may vary depending on origin, destination, Post Office acceptance date and time and other conditions, including customs delays. Some restrictions apply.
2For Priority Mail Express shipments mailed December 22 through December 25, the money-back guarantee applies only if the shipment was not delivered or delivery was not attempted with 2 business days.
2019 Holiday Shipping Dates for International Mail
Recommended send-by dates for expected delivery before December 251
3GXG® Notes: Not a guarantee, unless otherwise noted. Dates are for estimated delivery before December 25. Actual delivery date may vary depending on origin, destination, Post Office acceptance date and time and other conditions, including customs delays. Some restrictions apply.
2019 Holiday Shipping Dates for Military Mail
Recommended send-by dates for expected delivery before December 251
4PMEMS is available to selected military/diplomatic Post Offices™ facilities. Check with your local Post Office to determine if this service is available to an APO/FPO/DPO address.
5PAL is a service that provides air transportation for parcels on a space-available basis. PAL is available for USPS Retail Ground® items not exceeding 30 pounds in weight or 60 inches in length and girth combined. The applicable PAL fee must be paid in addition to the regular surface price for each addressed piece sent by PAL service.
6SAM parcels are paid at USPS Retail Ground prices with maximum weight and size limits of 15 lbs and 60" in length and girth combined. SAM parcels are first transported domestically by surface and then to overseas destinations by air on a space-available basis.